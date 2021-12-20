Williams, Buffalo host UC Irvine

UC Irvine (5-4) vs. Buffalo (6-4) Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards…

UC Irvine (5-4) vs. Buffalo (6-4)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Collin Welp and UC Irvine will face Jeenathan Williams and Buffalo. Welp has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games. Williams is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

STELLAR SENIORS: Buffalo has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Williams, Josh Mballa, Ronaldo Segu, Maceo Jack and Tra’Von Fagan have combined to account for 76 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 74 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Buffalo has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 93.7 points while giving up 57.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulls have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Anteaters. Buffalo has 48 assists on 93 field goals (51.6 percent) across its past three contests while UC Irvine has assists on 29 of 62 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense is ranked 21st in the nation by scoring 81.6 points per game this season. UC Irvine has only averaged 68.4 points per game, which ranks 212th.

