Weber State puts streak on line vs Washington St.

Weber State (8-0) vs. Washington State (6-2)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its ninth straight win of the season as it goes up against Washington State. Weber State is looking to extend its current eight-game winning streak. Washington State lost 63-61 to Southern California in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Wildcats are led by Dillon Jones and Koby McEwen. Jones has averaged 13 points and 11.3 rebounds while McEwen has put up 16.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been anchored by Michael Flowers and Noah Williams, who are averaging 13 and 11.9 points, respectively.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 38 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 84 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Washington State’s Tyrell Roberts has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 5 for 17 over his last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Washington State has 21 assists on 59 field goals (35.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Weber State has assists on 34 of 81 field goals (42 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.1 percent this year. That figure is the 22nd-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Weber State stands at just 22.4 percent (ranked 316th).

