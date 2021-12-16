CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » W. Michigan battles Aquinas College

W. Michigan battles Aquinas College

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Aquinas College vs. Western Michigan (3-6)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos are set to battle the Saints of NAIA school Aquinas College. Western Michigan lost 83-64 on the road against Detroit in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Lamar Norman Jr. has averaged 18.3 points this year for Western Michigan. Mack Smith has complemented Norman Jr. with 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.LONG-RANGE LAMAR: Through nine games, Western Michigan’s Lamar Norman Jr. has connected on 39.3 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan went 0-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Broncos put up 60.8 points per matchup across those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up