W. Michigan battles Aquinas College

Aquinas College vs. Western Michigan (3-6) University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The

Aquinas College vs. Western Michigan (3-6)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos are set to battle the Saints of NAIA school Aquinas College. Western Michigan lost 83-64 on the road against Detroit in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Lamar Norman Jr. has averaged 18.3 points this year for Western Michigan. Mack Smith has complemented Norman Jr. with 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.LONG-RANGE LAMAR: Through nine games, Western Michigan’s Lamar Norman Jr. has connected on 39.3 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan went 0-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Broncos put up 60.8 points per matchup across those four games.

