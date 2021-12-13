VMI faces Wake Forest

VMI (7-4) vs. Wake Forest (9-1) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VMI (7-4) vs. Wake Forest (9-1)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI and Wake Forest both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs earned home victories on Saturday. Wake Forest earned a 79-53 win over South Carolina Upstate, while VMI won 64-61 over Gardner-Webb.

SAVVY SENIORS: Wake Forest has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Alondes Williams, Daivien Williamson, Dallas Walton and Isaiah Mucius have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Demon Deacons points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Williams has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last three games. Williams has accounted for 17 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Wake Forest has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 84.9 points while giving up 63.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Deacs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Keydets. Wake Forest has 49 assists on 88 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three outings while VMI has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: VMI has held opposing teams to 36.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their four-game winning streak, the Keydets have held opposing shooters to 35.5 percent.

