This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

No. 1 South Carolina (11-0) beat No. 15 Duke 55-46.

No. 2 NC State (11-2) lost to No. 17 Georgia 82-80, OT; beat Virginia 82-55.

No. 3 Stanford (8-2) beat UC Davis 68-42; Next: beat No. 7 Tennessee 74-63.

No. 4 Arizona (10-0) beat N. Arizona 82-55.

No. 5 Baylor (9-2) lost No. 13 Michigan 74-68, OT.

No. 6 Louisville (10-1) beat E. Kentucky 82-38; beat No. 7 UConn 69-64.

No. 7 Tennessee (9-1) lost to No. 3 Stanford 74-63.

No. 7 UConn (6-3) lost to No. 6 Louisville 69-64.

No. 9 Maryland (9-3) did not play.

No. 10 Indiana (9-2) beat W. Michigan 67-57.

No. 11 Texas (8-1) beat San Diego 74-58.

No. 12 Iowa St. (11-1) beat Prairie View 108-39.

No. 13 Michigan (11-1) beat No. 5 Baylor 74-68, OT.

No. 14 Iowa (6-2) beat UCF 69-61.

No. 15 Duke (8-1) lost to No. 1 South Carolina 55-46.

No. 16 South Florida (8-3) beat Stetson 69-50; beat High Point 62-46.

No. 17 Georgia (10-1) beat No. 2 NC State 82-80, OT; beat St. Francis (Pa) 82-45.

No. 18 Georgia Tech (9-2) beat Wake Forest 62-45.

No. 19 Kentucky (7-3) beat SC-Upstate 67-44.

No. 20 BYU (9-1) beat Washington St. 71-53.

No. 21 Notre Dame (10-2) beat Pittsburgh 85-59.

No. 22 LSU (9-1) beat Alcorn St. 100-36; beat Bradley 77-51.

No. 23 Texas A&M (9-2) did not play.

No. 24 Ohio St. (8-2) beat Alabama St. 97-51.

No. 25 North Carolina (10-0) beat Boston College 76-73.

