The Citadel plays host to NC Central

NC Central (3-6) vs. The Citadel (4-3)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central and The Citadel look to bounce back from losses. NC Central came up short in an 82-66 game at UNC-Asheville on Saturday. The Citadel lost 65-58 to UNC-Asheville on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: NC Central has relied heavily on its seniors. Randy Miller Jr., Eric Boone, Alex Caldwell and Kris Monroe have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MILLER JR.: Miller has connected on 29.7 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: NC Central is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. The Citadel has an assist on 51 of 84 field goals (60.7 percent) over its previous three games while NC Central has assists on 23 of 62 field goals (37.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel as a collective unit has made 11.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.

