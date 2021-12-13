The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 10-0 750 1 2. NC State 10-1 720 2 3. Stanford 6-2 651 4 4. Arizona 9-0 634 6 5. Baylor 9-1 620 5 6. Louisville 8-1 594 7 7. Tennessee 9-0 556 9 7. UConn 6-2 556 3 9. Maryland 9-3 518 8 10. Indiana 8-2 515 10 11. Texas 7-1 464 11 12. Iowa St. 10-1 402 15 13. Michigan 10-1 400 13 14. Iowa 5-2 316 12 15. Duke 8-0 294 19 16. South Florida 6-3 254 17 17. Georgia 8-1 195 21 18. Georgia Tech 8-2 184 – 19. Kentucky 6-3 170 14 20. BYU 8-1 158 16 21. Notre Dame 9-2 146 22 22. LSU 7-1 123 24 23. Texas A&M 9-2 115 18 24. Ohio St. 7-2 89 20 25. North Carolina 9-0 64 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 63, Colorado 63, Florida Gulf Coast 52, DePaul 30, Nebraska 27, Oregon 13, Washington St 8, Oregon St. 3, UCLA 2, West Virginia 1.

