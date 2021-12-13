CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 1:02 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 10-0 750 1
2. NC State 10-1 720 2
3. Stanford 6-2 651 4
4. Arizona 9-0 634 6
5. Baylor 9-1 620 5
6. Louisville 8-1 594 7
7. Tennessee 9-0 556 9
7. UConn 6-2 556 3
9. Maryland 9-3 518 8
10. Indiana 8-2 515 10
11. Texas 7-1 464 11
12. Iowa St. 10-1 402 15
13. Michigan 10-1 400 13
14. Iowa 5-2 316 12
15. Duke 8-0 294 19
16. South Florida 6-3 254 17
17. Georgia 8-1 195 21
18. Georgia Tech 8-2 184
19. Kentucky 6-3 170 14
20. BYU 8-1 158 16
21. Notre Dame 9-2 146 22
22. LSU 7-1 123 24
23. Texas A&M 9-2 115 18
24. Ohio St. 7-2 89 20
25. North Carolina 9-0 64

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 63, Colorado 63, Florida Gulf Coast 52, DePaul 30, Nebraska 27, Oregon 13, Washington St 8, Oregon St. 3, UCLA 2, West Virginia 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

