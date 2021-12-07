Texas A&M-CC looks to sweep UTRGV

Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-5) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (7-1) American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-5) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (7-1)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi goes for the season sweep over Texas Rio Grande Valley after winning the previous matchup in Edinburg. The teams last went at it on Dec. 1, when Texas Rio Grande Valley made just 12 free throws on 23 attempts while the Islanders went 28 for 37 en route to a six-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Ricky Nelson, Mike Adewunmi and Marek Nelson have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 57 percent of all Vaqueros scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Justin Johnson has connected on 51.7 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 67.2 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s R. Nelson has attempted 12 3-pointers and connected on 66.7 percent of them, and is 4 for 6 over his last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 100.3 points while giving up 65.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has scored 82.5 points per game this season, ranking the Islanders 26th among Division 1 teams. The Texas Rio Grande Valley defense has allowed 81.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 255th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.