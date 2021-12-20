CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Texas A&M-CC goes up against ND

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-2) vs. Notre Dame (4-5)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won 57-53 over Lamar in its last outing. Notre Dame lost 64-56 to Indiana in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Islanders. Trevian Tennyson is also a big contributor, putting up 11.3 points per game. The Fighting Irish have been led by Dane Goodwin, who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.DOMINANT DANE: Goodwin has connected on 40.5 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.8 percent or less. The Islanders are 1-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Notre Dame has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.9 percent of all possessions, the fifth-best rate in the nation. Notre Dame has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.1 percent through nine games (ranking the Fighting Irish 297th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

