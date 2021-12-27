CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Tennessee and LSU cruise…

Tennessee and LSU cruise to easy wins

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 9:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tamari Key scored 18 points to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a 91-41 rout of University of Tennessee Chattanooga on Monday night.

The Lady Volunteers (11-1) scored the first 10 points of the game and led 22-5 after the first quarter. It was never close after that. The dominating performance happened without the presence of Tennessee’s leading scorer Jordan Horston (15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds a game).

A Tennessee spokesman said Horston was out with an illness that was not COVID.

The 6-foot-6 Key was just one of the frontline players that had their way with the Mocs (2-12). Alexus Dye scored 15 points and Karoline Striplin added 12.

Amari Pugh scored 17 points to lead Chattanooga.

No. 19 LSU 83, SAMFORD 47

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jailin Cherry scored a career-high 22 points, Khayla Pointer had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and LSU beat Samford for its 11th straight victory.

LSU (12-1) is off to its best start since going 13-1 in the 2009-10 season.

LSU broke it open with a 23-5 second quarter as Samford only made one field goal in the frame. Cherry scored 16 points in the first half to help build a 42-14 lead. The Bulldogs were 5-for-32 shooting (15.6%), including 1 of 13 from distance, at halftime and finished at 27% overall.

Pointer, averaging 17.3 points per game, finished with her fourth double-double of the season for LSU. Ajae Petty added 12 points. The Tigers scored 23 points off of 16 Samford turnovers.

Sussy Ngulefac led Samford (4-9) with 18 points.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up