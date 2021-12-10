TCU plays A&M

TCU (7-1) vs. Texas A&M (7-1) Toyota Center, Houston; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU and Texas A&M both…

TCU (7-1) vs. Texas A&M (7-1)

Toyota Center, Houston; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU and Texas A&M both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned big victories in their last game. Texas A&M earned an 85-65 home win over New Orleans on Nov. 30, while TCU won 76-62 over Utah on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 17.1 points and 4.6 assists to lead the way for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is also a key contributor, producing 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been led by Quenton Jackson, who is averaging 12 points.MIGHTY MIKE: Miles has connected on 30 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. Texas A&M has an assist on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) over its past three outings while TCU has assists on 44 of 87 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.3 percent. The Horned Frogs have averaged 15.8 offensive boards per game.

