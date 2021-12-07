CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Tarleton St. squares off…

Tarleton St. squares off against Southwestern Assemblies of God

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southwestern Assemblies of God vs. Tarleton St. (1-7)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton St. Texans will be taking on the Lions of NAIA program Southwestern Assemblies of God. Tarleton St. lost 59-57 loss at home to Charleston Southern in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Tarleton St.’s Montre Gipson, Tahj Small and Shakur Daniel have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Texans points over the last five games.GIPSON GOOD FROM DEEP: Through eight games, Tarleton St.’s Montre Gipson has connected on 25 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 81.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tarleton St. went 0-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Texans offense put up 64.3 points per contest across those three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up