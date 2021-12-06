Tarleton St. faces Dallas Christian

Dallas Christian vs. Tarleton St. (1-7) Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton St. Texans…

Dallas Christian vs. Tarleton St. (1-7)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton St. Texans will be taking on the Crusaders of Dallas Christian. Tarleton St. lost 59-57 loss at home to Charleston Southern in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Tarleton St.’s Montre Gipson, Tahj Small and Shakur Daniel have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Texans points over the last five games.GREEN LIGHT FOR GIPSON: Through eight games, Tarleton St.’s Montre Gipson has connected on 25 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Tarleton St. put up 103 points and prevailed by 55 over Dallas Christian when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Tarleton St. went 0-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Texans scored 64.3 points per matchup in those three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.