Summit League play starts for Oral Roberts, SD

Oral Roberts (6-5, 0-0) vs. South Dakota (7-4, 0-0)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits South Dakota as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Oral Roberts finished with 10 wins and five losses, while South Dakota won 12 games and lost six.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Max Abmas is averaging 20.2 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. DeShang Weaver is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Coyotes have been led by Mason Archambault, who is averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Abmas has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Coyotes are 6-0 when they block at least three opposing shots and 1-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Golden Eagles are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 67 points or fewer and 1-5 when opponents exceed 67 points.

STREAK SCORING: South Dakota has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 60.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts as a collective unit has made 12.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

