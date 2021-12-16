CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Staiti's OT stop helps…

Staiti’s OT stop helps No. 17 Georgia beat No. 2 NC State

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 10:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jenna Staiti had 21 points and 11 rebounds while coming up with a critical defensive stop in the final seconds of overtime to help No. 17 Georgia beat No. 2 North Carolina State 82-80 on Thursday night.

Sarah Ashlee Barker added 16 points for the Bulldogs, including a long, leaning 3-pointer over Crutchfield with 0.4 seconds left in regulation. Que Morrison finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.

In the final seconds of OT, Staiti was defending Wolfpack star Elissa Cunane in the paint with the Bulldogs protecting an 81-80 lead. Cunane turned toward the baseline and missed as Staiti stayed with her in a play with a lot of contact that left Cunane falling to the floor.

Staiti came up with the rebound with 1.7 seconds left, and the Bulldogs (9-1) hung on from there.

It was the first road win for Georgia against a team ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. And it ended a 10-game winning streak for the Wolfpack (10-2).

Cunane had 18 of her 20 points in the second half for N.C. State.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 82, EASTERN KENTUCKY 38

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith made five 3-pointers for a career-high 22 points, Hailey Van Lith added 13 points and Louisville cruised past Eastern Kentucky for its ninth consecutive victory.

The Cardinals (9-1) led 51-28 at halftime and their advantage reached 73-33 early in the fourth.

Emma Hacker scored 10 points for the Colonels (4-6).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up