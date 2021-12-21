Southern Utah seeks revenge on Dixie St.

Dixie St. (7-5) vs. Southern Utah (7-4) America First Event Center, Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dixie St. (7-5) vs. Southern Utah (7-4)

America First Event Center, Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie St. goes for the season sweep over Southern Utah after winning the previous matchup in St. George. The teams last played on Nov. 12, when the Trailblazers shot 51.7 percent from the field while limiting Southern Utah’s shooters to just 37.1 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: John Knight III has averaged 17 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Thunderbirds. Complementing Knight is Maizen Fausett, who is producing 11 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Trailblazers have been led by Cameron Gooden, who is averaging 14.7 points.GIFTED GOODEN: Gooden has connected on 30.6 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Dixie St. is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 7-0 when scoring at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Dixie St. is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.5 percent or less. The Trailblazers are 0-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dixie St. offense has scored 82.8 points per game this season, ranking the Trailblazers 14th among Division I teams. The Southern Utah defense has allowed 74.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 230th overall).

