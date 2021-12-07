CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Smith, Tucker lift College…

Smith, Tucker lift College of Charleston over Tulane 86-72

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 11:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reyne Smith had 15 points to lead five College of Charleston players in double figures as the Cougars defeated Tulane 86-72 on Tuesday night. Brenden Tucker added 13 points for the Cougars. Fah’mir Ali chipped in 12, John Meeks scored 11 and Babacar Faye had 10. Ali also had eight assists.

Jaylen Forbes had 17 points for the Green Wave (3-6). Kevin Cross added 17 points. Jadan Coleman had 11 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. College of Charleston defeated Tulane 81-77 last Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

After year-long hiatus, Biden names 230 winners for Presidential Rank Awards

New FISMA guidance strikes familiar cyber tune, but can OMB change out the instruments?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up