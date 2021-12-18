CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Smith scores 21 to…

Smith scores 21 to carry Belmont past Bethel (IN) 115-86

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Smith scored a season-high 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and Belmont beat NAIA-level Bethel (IN) 115-86 on Saturday.

Even Brauns scored 19 points for Belmont (10-3), which earned its fifth straight victory. Will Richard also scored 19 points and distributed seven assists and Ben Sheppard scored 18.

Belmont passed a season-high 27 assists while forcing a season-high 22 turnovers.

Zac Owens and Jared DeHart scored 21 points and Drew Greene 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up