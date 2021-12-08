CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Smith carries Chattanooga over…

Smith carries Chattanooga over UNC Asheville 78-73

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 9:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 28 points as Chattanooga edged past UNC Asheville 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Smith hit 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

A.J. Caldwell had 15 points for Chattanooga (8-1), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Silvio De Sousa added 14 points and Avery Diggs had 11 points.

Tajion Jones had 22 points for the Bulldogs (5-4). Drew Pember added 19 points and seven rebounds. LJ Thorpe had 15 points and seven assists.

The Mocs improved to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Chattanooga defeated UNC Asheville 75-45 on Nov. 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

IG links State Dept. staffing issues to delays in decade-long IT modernization project

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up