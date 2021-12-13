SFA puts streak on line vs La.-Monroe

ULM (5-4) vs. Stephen F. Austin (8-2) William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stephen…

ULM (5-4) vs. Stephen F. Austin (8-2)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces ULM. ULM easily beat Louisiana College by 21 at home on Wednesday. Stephen F. Austin is coming off a 63-51 win in Fort Worth over Liberty on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil has averaged 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while David Kachelries has put up 12.3 points and 4.4 assists. For the Warhawks, Andre Jones has averaged 12.9 points while Russell Harrison has put up 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.ACCURATE ANDRE: Jones has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 68 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: ULM has dropped its last four road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 91 points during those contests. Stephen F. Austin has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 92.3 points while giving up 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lumberjacks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Warhawks. Stephen F. Austin has an assist on 63 of 92 field goals (68.5 percent) across its past three contests while ULM has assists on 60 of 107 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Stephen F. Austin has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent this year. That figure is ranked 21st in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for ULM stands at just 26.2 percent (ranked 259th).

