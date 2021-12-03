CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Seattle puts streak on line vs VMI

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 5:31 PM

VMI (4-4) vs. Seattle (7-1)

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it goes up against VMI. VMI blew out Clarks Summit by 48 at home on Tuesday. Seattle is coming off a 78-62 win over McNeese State on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Keydets are led by Kamdyn Curfman and Jake Stephens. Curfman is averaging 18.1 points while Stephens is putting up 13.8 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. The Redhawks have been anchored by Cameron Tyson and Darrion Trammell, who have combined to score 29 points per outing.CLUTCH CURFMAN: Curfman has connected on 40.3 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 54 over the last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: VMI has dropped its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 76.7 points during those contests. Seattle has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 80.6 points while giving up 59.9.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Keydets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redhawks. Seattle has an assist on 50 of 85 field goals (58.8 percent) over its previous three outings while VMI has assists on 53 of 81 field goals (65.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a collective unit has made 13.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams.

