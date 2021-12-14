SD State takes on Missouri St.

South Dakota State (9-3) vs. Missouri State (6-4) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota…

South Dakota State (9-3) vs. Missouri State (6-4)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Missouri State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won this past Saturday. Missouri State earned a 69-60 win at home against Oral Roberts, while South Dakota State won 77-74 over Washington State.

TEAM LEADERS: Gaige Prim has averaged 16.7 points and 9.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Complementing Prim is Isiaih Mosley, who is putting up 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Jackrabbits have been led by Baylor Scheierman, who is averaging 14 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.SOLID SCHEIERMAN: Scheierman has connected on 45.2 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: South Dakota State’s Noah Freidel has attempted 93 3-pointers and has connected on 43 percent of them.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jackrabbits have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Missouri State has 33 assists on 80 field goals (41.3 percent) over its previous three outings while South Dakota State has assists on 50 of 102 field goals (49 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is ranked second among Division I teams with an average of 89.3 points per game.

