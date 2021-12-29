SD State, NDSU meet in conference play

South Dakota State (11-4, 2-0) vs. North Dakota State (9-4, 1-0) Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

South Dakota State (11-4, 2-0) vs. North Dakota State (9-4, 1-0)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State pays visit to North Dakota State in a Summit League matchup. Both squads earned home victories last Wednesday. North Dakota State earned an 86-76 win over North Dakota, while South Dakota State won 82-76 over Oral Roberts.

SQUAD LEADERS: North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser has averaged 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while Grant Nelson has put up 12.9 points and five rebounds. For the Jackrabbits, Baylor Scheierman has averaged 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while Douglas Wilson has put up 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds.SOLID SCHEIERMAN: Scheierman has connected on 44.6 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bison are 7-0 when they shoot at least 72.7 percent from the foul line and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Jackrabbits are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or worse, and 2-4 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: North Dakota State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 60.1.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat South Dakota State offense has averaged 74.1 possessions per game, the 23rd-most in Division I. North Dakota State has not been as uptempo as the Jackrabbits and is averaging only 66.7 possessions per game (ranked 288th, nationally).

