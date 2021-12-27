CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
San Francisco battles Academy of Art

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 3:31 PM

Academy of Art vs. San Francisco (12-1)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Dons are set to battle the Urban Knights of Division II Academy of Art. San Francisco is coming off a 64-52 win at home over Southern Illinois in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea, Yauhen Massalski and Khalil Shabazz have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Dons points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bouyea has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 35 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco went 6-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Dons scored 76.1 points per contest across those 10 contests.

