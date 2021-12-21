Robinson, WCU visit Charlotte

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Western Carolina (6-6) vs. Charlotte (6-5)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Nick Robinson and Western Carolina will go up against Jahmir Young and Charlotte. The senior Robinson is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games. Young, a junior, has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.8 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Charlotte’s Young has averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Austin Butler has put up 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Catamounts, Robinson has averaged 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while Travion McCray has put up 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Young has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. Young has accounted for 29 field goals and nine assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Catamounts have recently created buckets via assists more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has an assist on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Western Carolina has assists on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 11.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

