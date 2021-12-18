CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Robinson scores 18 to…

Robinson scores 18 to carry Fresno St. over Cal Poly 83-48

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 12:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson posted 18 points as Fresno State won its seventh consecutive home game, easily beating Cal Poly 83-48 on Friday night.

Junior Ballard had 18 points for Fresno State (9-2). Jemarl Baker added 12 points. Jordan Campbell had 10 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Fresno State totaled 50 first-half points, a season high for the home team, while the 19 points in the second half for Cal Poly were the fewest of the season for the road team.

Brantly Stevenson had 14 points for the Mustangs (3-8). Kyle Colvin added 12 points. Kobe Sanders had seven rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma was held to only four points. The Mustangs’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, he failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up