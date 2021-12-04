CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Robinson carries Fresno St. past CS Northridge 61-43

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 10:43 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 22 points as Fresno State got past Cal State Northridge 61-43 on Saturday.

Deon Stroud had 14 points for Fresno State (7-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jordan Campbell added 11 points. Isaiah Hill had 10 points.

Elijah Hardy had 12 points for the Matadors (3-4). Onyi Eyisi added 11 points. Darius Beane had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

