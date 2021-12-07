Robert Morris goes for first win vs Lancaster Bible College

Lancaster Bible College vs. Robert Morris (0-7) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Lancaster Bible College vs. Robert Morris (0-7)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Robert Morris Colonials are set to battle the Chargers of Division III Lancaster Bible College. Robert Morris lost 77-69 to Milwaukee in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kahliel Spear has averaged 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Colonials, while Rasheem Dunn has accounted for 12.4 points per game.SHEWBRIDGE CAN SHOOT: Jordan Shewbridge has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris went 0-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Colonials scored 68 points per matchup across those two contests.

