CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Ray carries Hofstra over…

Ray carries Hofstra over Monmouth 77-71

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Ray had 19 points as Hofstra beat Monmouth 77-71 on Wednesday night.

Omar Silverio and Darlinstone Dubar added 15 points each for or Hofstra (8-5), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Abayomi Iyiola had 11 rebounds.

Walker Miller scored a career-high 26 points for the Hawks (10-3). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 16 points. Marcus McClary had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

George Papas, whose 17.0 points per game heading into the matchup led the Hawks, was held to eight points on 2-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Cyber, customer experience will continue to drive major federal technology changes

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up