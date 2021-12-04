CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
College Basketball

Quintana leads Loyola Marymount over Long Beach State 77-74

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 10:46 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Joe Quintana had 20 points as Loyola Marymount rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Long Beach State 77-74 on Saturday.

Dameane Douglas had 19 points for the Lions (5-3), who trailed 37-30 at intermission. Eli Scott added 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Joel Murray had 19 points to lead the Beach (2-6). Colin Slater added 14 points. Jordan Roberts pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

