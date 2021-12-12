CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Pruitt helps SIU-Edwardsville knock…

Pruitt helps SIU-Edwardsville knock off Kansas City 60-56

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — DeeJuan Pruitt tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 60-56 win over Kansas City on Sunday.

Shamar Wright’s layup with 19 seconds left gave SIUE a 59-56 lead. After Kansas City missed a 3-pointer, Shaun Doss Jr. made 1 of 2 from the line for the game’s final point.

Ray’Sean Taylor had 14 points and seven rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-6). Wright added 13 points. Doss had 11 points and six rebounds.

Evan Gilyard II had 19 points for the Roos (5-5). Anderson Kopp added 14 points. Josiah Allick had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up