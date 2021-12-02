CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Presbyterian goes up against Bob Jones University

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 6:31 AM

Bob Jones University vs. Presbyterian (5-3)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to battle the Bruins of Bob Jones University. Presbyterian lost 86-44 to Tennessee in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Rayshon Harrison has averaged 19.5 points and 5.1 rebounds this year for Presbyterian. Winston Hill has complemented Harrison with 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BLAIR: Henry Blair has connected on 28.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian went 1-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Blue Hose put up 69.7 points per matchup in those three contests.

