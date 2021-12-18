CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Potter lifts Morehead St. over NAIA Alice Lloyd 87-47

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 6:39 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Skyelar Potter had 15 points to lead five players in double figures and Morehead State beat NAIA-member Alice Lloyd College 87-47 on Saturday.

Tray Hollowell and Johni Broome added 12 points apiece for Morehead State. Drew Thelwell chipped in 11 points, and Jaylen Sebree had 10. Broome also had 10 rebounds.

Morehead State (7-5) scored 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Noah Young had 13 points for Alice Lloyd College. Damon Tobler added 12 points.

