Pipkins leads Purdue Fort Wayne past Southeast Missouri St

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 3:58 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins had a career-high 24 points to guide Purdue Fort Wayne past Southeast Missouri State 78-65 on Saturday.

Jarred Godfrey finished with 16 points for the Mastodons (5-5).

Phillip Russell had 17 points to lead the Redhawks (5-5). Eric Reed Jr. added 14 points. Chris Harris had 11 points and six rebounds.

