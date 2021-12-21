Perez, Manhattan visit The Citadel

Manhattan (7-3) vs. The Citadel (6-4) McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Manhattan (7-3) vs. The Citadel (6-4)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Jose Perez and Manhattan will go up against Hayden Brown and The Citadel. Perez is averaging 18 points over the last five games. Brown has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.4 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Citadel’s Brown has averaged 20.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while Jason Roche has put up 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Jaspers, Perez has averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 assists while Ant Nelson has put up 10.3 points.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Perez has connected on 21.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaspers. The Citadel has 67 assists on 91 field goals (73.6 percent) across its past three contests while Manhattan has assists on 32 of 75 field goals (42.7 percent) during its past three games.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout The Citadel defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.3 percent, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Manhattan has allowed opponents to shoot 44.9 percent through 10 games (ranking the Jaspers 284th).

