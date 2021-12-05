CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Penn, Hopf lift Bellarmine…

Penn, Hopf lift Bellarmine over D-III Defiance 92-43

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 15 points and seven assists to lead five Bellarmine players in double figures as the Knights romped past Defiance 92-43 on Sunday.

Curt Hopf added 14 points for the Knights. CJ Fleming chipped in 11, Sam DeVault scored 11 and Juston Betz had 10. Hopf also had eight rebounds, while Fleming posted eight assists.

Avonte Jones had 7 points for the Division III Yellow Jackets.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up