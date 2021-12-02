CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Patton lifts Cleveland St. past N. Kentucky 72-58

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 10:39 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton had 20 points as Cleveland State topped Northern Kentucky 72-58 on Thursday night in a Horizon League opening matchup for both teams.

D’Moi Hodge had 15 points for Cleveland State (5-2, 1-0), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Deante Johnson added 14 points. Broc Finstuen had six rebounds.

Marques Warrick had 14 points for the Norse (2-4, 0-1). David Bohm added 10 points. Adrian Nelson had eight rebounds.

Hubertas Pivorius entered as the Norse’s second-leading scorer averaging 11 points per game. He finished 1-for-5 shooting from beyond the 3-point line and scored three points.

