Papas, Monmouth visit Yale

Monmouth (8-2) vs. Yale (6-6)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as George Papas and Monmouth will face Azar Swain and Yale. Papas has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.4 over his last five games. Swain is averaging 21.8 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Yale’s Swain, Jalen Gabbidon and Eze Dike have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GEORGE: Papas has connected on 38.8 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 44 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hawks. Yale has an assist on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) over its past three outings while Monmouth has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Ivy League teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

