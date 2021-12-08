CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Ortiz lifts North Alabama past Alabama A&M 56-45

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 9:36 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz had 12 points off the bench to lead North Alabama to a 56-45 win over Alabama A&M on Wednesday night.

Damian Forrest had eight rebounds for North Alabama (6-3), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Garrett Hicks had 16 points for the Bulldogs (1-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Jalen Johnson added 11 points and seven rebounds.

