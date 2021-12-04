CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Oakland uses early burst to put away IUPUI in blowout win

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 2:10 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 15 points in shooting 10 for 10 from the foul line and Oakland dismantled IUPUI 78-45 on Saturday.

Jamal Cain, Micah Parrish and Trey Townsend each scored 14 points for the Grizzlies (7-2, 2-0 Horizon League) which now have won five straight.

Parrish made a 3-pointer, Townsend threw down a dunk to start a 13-2 run for Oakland in a little more than three-and-a-half minutes in the first half and the Grizzlies led the rest of the way.

B.J. Maxwell scored 19 points for the Jaguars (1-7, 0-2) which have lost back-to-back contests and four of their last five.

