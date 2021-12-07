CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » North Alabama puts streak…

North Alabama puts streak on line vs Alabama A&M

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama A&M (1-4) vs. North Alabama (5-3)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces Alabama A&M. Alabama A&M is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. North Alabama is coming off a 103-40 home win over Carver College on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jalen Johnson is averaging 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is also a key contributor, producing 13.4 points, four rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. The Lions have been led by Daniel Ortiz, who is averaging 11.6 points.DOMINANT DANIEL: Ortiz has connected on 55.2 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Alabama A&M’s Hicks has attempted 33 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 11 of 33 over the last five games.

TWO STREAKS: Alabama A&M has scored 54 points per game and allowed 83.3 over its four-game road losing streak. North Alabama has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 93.3 points while giving up 49.3.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout North Alabama defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.7 percent, the 13th-lowest mark in Division I. Alabama A&M has allowed opponents to shoot 46.4 percent through five games (ranking the Bulldogs 304th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up