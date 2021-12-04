CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
No. 5 Baylor holds off Missouri behind Smith’s double-double

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 10:37 PM

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had her eighth consecutive double-double with 25 points and 17 rebounds, and fifth-ranked Baylor handed Missouri its first loss of the season with a 70-68 win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night.

Missouri (8-1) took its only lead on Haley Troup’s 3-pointer with 7:11 left.

The Tigers then went scoreless for nearly five minutes and Baylor scored 12 points in a row, including Smith’s go-ahead three-point play.

Aijha Blackwell had 20 points and 16 rebounds for Missouri before fouling out and Troup finished with 16 points.

The Bears (8-1) won their 65th consecutive nonconference home game since a 66-55 loss to UConn on Jan. 13, 2014. They hadn’t played Missouri since the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC after the 2011-12 season.

NO. 21 BYU 85, UTAH 80

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paisley Harding scored a career-high 33 points on 14-of-20 shooting, Shaylee Gonzalez added 22 points and seven assists, and BYU beat Utah.

Tegan Graham hit a 3 to open the scoring 31 seconds in and the Cougars never trailed. Harding scored 10 points in a 12-3 run that made it 24-10 late in the first quarter.

Freshman Gianna Kneepkens, whose previous career high was 15 points, scored 13 of her career-best 29 points in the fourth quarter as Utah trimmed a 18-point deficit to 83-80 when she hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.

Gonzales made two free throws about 9 seconds later to seal it.

