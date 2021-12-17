No. 4 Arizona uses pressure to rout Northern Arizona 82-55

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 17 points, Madison Conner added 12 and No. 4 Arizona overwhelmed Northern Arizona…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 17 points, Madison Conner added 12 and No. 4 Arizona overwhelmed Northern Arizona with a big opening run for an 82-55 win Friday night.

Arizona (10-0) jumped on the Lumberjacks from the start, smothering them with full-court pressure and overpowering them inside during an opening 23-2 run. The Wildcats had a bit of a letdown in the second quarter, but never let the lead get under 18 the rest of the way.

Arizona had a 52-18 advantage in the paint and 16 steals. The Wildcats scored 28 points off Northern Arizona’s 22 turnovers.

Emily Rodabaugh led the Lumberjacks (5-5) with 13 points.

The Wildcats are scheduled to take on No. 11 Texas on Sunday in Las Vegas.

NO. 16 SOUTH FLORIDA 62, HIGH POINT 46

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting as South Florida beat High Point, giving coach Jose Fernandez his 400th career win.

Bethy Mununga scored 16 points, Elena Tsineke had 14 points and five assists, and Elisa Pinzan had 10 assists for South Florida (8-3).

Jensen Edwards led High Point (3-6) with 17 points.

