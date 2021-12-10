CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » No. 23 Oregon State…

No. 23 Oregon State women win in 1st trip to N.J. since 1997

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 8:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Taylor Jones scored 13 and No. 23 Oregon State beat Monmouth 72-58 on Friday night.

Von Oelhoffen had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in the first half to help Oregon State to a 41-22 lead at the break. Monmouth scored 11 points in each of the first two quarters and shot 28%.

Monmouth opened the third quarter on a 17-4 run to get within 45-39, but Oregon State closed the quarter on a 12-5 spurt for a 13-point lead. The Beavers led by double digits throughout the fourth.

Jelena Mitrovic had nine points and 10 rebounds for Oregon State (5-2), which fell in back-to-back games to Michigan and Notre Dame in Daytona Beach, Fla. Oregon State, which ranks sixth in the nation and first in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin at 15.2 per game, had a 43-38 edge on the glass.

Jen Louro scored 15 points for Monmouth (4-4). Belle Kranbuhl and Stella Clark each had 12 points. Clark also had nine assists.

It was Oregon State’s first game in New Jersey since facing Seton Hall in 1997. Monmouth hadn’t hosted a ranked foe since the 2005-06 season.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up