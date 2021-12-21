CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
No. 16 Duke women roll to victory 78-35

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 2:06 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Balogun scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half when No. 16 Duke took control and the Blue Devils defeated winless Charleston Southern 78-35 on Tuesday.

Nyah Green and Miela Goodchild added 10 points each for Duke, with Vanessa de Jesus grabbing 10 rebounds.

Charleston Southern (0-11) was led by Alyssia Faye and Skylar Baltezegar with eight points apiece.

Duke (9-1) led 40-24 at halftime, making only 4 of 20 3-point tries in the first half but holding a plus-22 advantage on the boards, including 20-1 on the offensive glass in outscoring the Buccaneers 21-0 via second-chance points.

Charleston Southern didn’t attempt a shot from the arc in the first half and missed its first 14 3-point attempts in the second before Tori Gittens connected late.

Duke outscored the Buccaneers 18-4 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 58-28 and scored the first 10 points of the final period for a 40-point lead.

Duke outrebounded Charleston Southern 64-22.

The Blue Devils, coming off a loss to No. 1 South Carolina followed by a forfeit victory over Miami, were the first ranked team to play inside Buccaneer Fieldhouse. They finished their nonconference schedule with nine wins, the most for Duke since the 2017-18 season when it was 11-2.

