Nickelberry carries La Salle past Fairleigh Dickinson 81-55

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 11:00 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Nickelberry had 24 points as La Salle defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 81-55 on Tuesday night.

Jack Clark had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Explorers (4-4). Anwar Gill added nine assists. Mamadou Doucoure had 10 rebounds.

Brandon Rush had 19 points to pace the Knights (0-8).

