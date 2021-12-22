CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Nelson leads North Dakota St. over North Dakota 86-76

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 11:26 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Grant Nelson had a career-high 24 points as North Dakota State topped North Dakota 86-76 on Wednesday night in the Summit League opener for the two teams.

Tyree Eady had 18 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State (9-4), which won its fourth straight. Sam Griesel added 14 points and eight rebounds. Boden Skunberg had 14 points.

Paul Bruns scored a season-high 27 points and had 11 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-10).

Tsotne Tsartsidze added 18 points and seven rebounds. Matt Norman had 13 points.

