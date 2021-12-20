N. Colorado battles Northern New Mexico

Northern New Mexico vs. Northern Colorado (6-7) Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Northern New Mexico vs. Northern Colorado (6-7)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears are set to battle the Eagles of Northern New Mexico. Northern Colorado lost 82-56 to Washington State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Daylen Kountz, Matt Johnson II, Kur Jongkuch, Bodie Hume and Dru Kuxhausen have combined to account for 82 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 86 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYRIQUE: Tyrique Weaver has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado went 1-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bears put up 59.3 points per matchup in those three contests.

