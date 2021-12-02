CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Moton leads Grambling St.…

Moton leads Grambling St. over Jarvis Christian 71-44

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 9:44 PM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Tra’Michael Moton registered 17 points and six assists as Grambling State rolled past Jarvis Christian 71-44 on Thursday night.

Zahad Munford had 10 points for Grambling State (3-5).

Cameron Christon, who was second on the Tigers in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Jakobe Dill had 13 points for the Bulldogs. Semaj Matthews added 13 points.

