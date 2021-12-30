Morehead St. looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (5-7, 0-0) vs. Morehead State (9-5, 1-0) Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State (5-7, 0-0) vs. Morehead State (9-5, 1-0)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks for its ninth straight conference win against Tennessee State. Morehead State’s last OVC loss came against the Belmont Bruins 73-58 on Feb. 13, 2021. Tennessee State easily beat Campbellsville-Harrodsburg by 42 on Dec. 12.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Johni Broome has put up a double-double (15.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks) to lead the way for the Eagles. Complementing Broome is Ta’lon Cooper, who is producing eight points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Tigers are led by Kassim Nicholson, who is averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.NICHOLSON IS A FORCE: Nicholson has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 4 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Morehead State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 55.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Morehead State has an assist on 54 of 79 field goals (68.4 percent) across its past three outings while Tennessee State has assists on 45 of 98 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among OVC teams. The Eagles have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

